Ex-England and Manchester United player says it is 'very possible' Gareth Southgate will be installed at Old Trafford

By
published

Michael Owen believes England manager Gareth Southgate should be seen as a serious candidate to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Gareth Southgate on the touchline as England boss
Gareth Southgate and the England team have been asked to back calls for a new fund to support migrant workers and their families (Adam Davy/PA)

Former Manchester United and England striker Michael Owen believes Gareth Southgate should not be ruled out as a managerial option for the Red Devils if the stars align this summer.

Speculation around the futures of both current Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and England manager Southgate remains rife following United’s FA Cup victory over Manchester City on Saturday afternoon and ahead of the Three Lions heading out to Germany to compete at Euro 2024.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.