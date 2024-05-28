Ex-England and Manchester United player says it is 'very possible' Gareth Southgate will be installed at Old Trafford

Gareth Southgate and the England team have been asked to back calls for a new fund to support migrant workers and their families (Adam Davy/PA)

Former Manchester United and England striker Michael Owen believes Gareth Southgate should not be ruled out as a managerial option for the Red Devils if the stars align this summer.

Speculation around the futures of both current Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and England manager Southgate remains rife following United’s FA Cup victory over Manchester City on Saturday afternoon and ahead of the Three Lions heading out to Germany to compete at Euro 2024.

It is currently no clearer who exactly United would turn to if they do dispense with the Dutchman in spite of his cup triumph. Numerous names have been touted as possibilities including Southgate, former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, and former Brighton and Hove Albion gaffer Graham Potter.

Michael Owen believes Manchester United should take Gareth Southgate seriously

Michael Owen: Gareth Southgate should be genuine contender for Manchester United job

Speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest Champions League odds, Owen said: "They are all very capable managers. There is a shortage of managers right now, though. Look at Zidane, he doesn't speak much English so I'm not sure Man Utd would be on his radar personally.

"I would be very surprised. Potter could be a candidate. I know Dan Ashworth is not officially working there at the moment, but he knows Potter and Southgate well so that's probably where those links are coming from.

"[Thomas] Tuchel would be an interesting one. If Bayern [had] won the Champions League, could there be a U-turn? They haven't won the league but if you offered them the Champions League only at the start of the season, they would snap your hand off.

“But yes. he could become available and I think a lot of Chelsea fans regret parting with Tuchel. He is one big name capable of the job.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The one out of them I'd be most surprised at would be Zidane. I think it's very possible it will be Southgate or Potter, they are very impressive guys. It was a difficult time when Potter took over, so you wouldn't want to scratch his name and say it was an awful job. I don't think Potter and Southgate are out of the question."

More Manchester United stories

Kieran McKenna does not look to be in the running to be Manchester United's next manager if ten Hag is dismissed

Manchester United confirm first summer transfer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe overhaul begins after FA Cup win

Manchester United told what they must do with Erik ten Hag by City boss Pep Guardiola