Wickham out for season with ACL injury

Connor Wickham is expected to miss the remainder of the 2016-17 Premier League season after Crystal Palace confirmed that the striker has injured the anterior crucial ligament in his right knee.

The 23-year-old had just started to find some form, having scored in successive league matches against Burnley and Manchester City.

Wickham sustained the injury during Palace's dramatic 5-4 defeat at Swansea City on Saturday, as his right foot got stuck in the ground while attempting to tackle Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Palace were informed of the severity of Wickham's injury on Tuesday following an MRI scan and, while they did not put a timescale on his rehabilitation, it is unlikely that he will play again this season.

A club statement read: "Connor Wickham's injury sustained at the match against Swansea City on Saturday has seen him undergo an MRI scan and it is confirmed he received an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee.

"He will now undergo surgery and his return to action will be confirmed once rehabilitation starts following surgery. Everyone at the club wishes Connor a speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing him back in action as soon as possible."