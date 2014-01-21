Wiese departs Hoffenheim by mutual consent

In a statement posted on the club's official website on Tuesday, Hoffenheim confirmed the exit of the 32-year-old, adding that further details could not be revealed for "legal reasons".

Wiese, who won the last of his six caps for Germany in 2012, arrived from Werder Bremen in May 2012 on a four-year deal and was initially made club captain, but soon lost his place in Hoffenheim's first team.

His last appearance came 12 months ago, in a 2-1 Bundesliga defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt, and he is now free to seek another club.

Hoffenheim chairman of the board Peter Rettig said his club had aimed to "find a reasonable solution for all parties".

Rettig added: "We are very relieved we have another difficult issue resolved satisfactorily."