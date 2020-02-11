Wigan and Middlesbrough share spoils in thriller

Wigan and Middlesbrough drew 2-2 in a dramatic Sky Bet Championship encounter at the DW Stadium.

Sam Morsy put the Latics ahead but after Chey Dunkley was sent off just after the hour for a second yellow card, Lewis Wing’s brace had the visitors in the lead within six minutes.

Harold Moukoudi’s own-goal 14 minutes from time then assured the points would be shared.

Wigan made the stronger start but it was Boro who first had the ball in the net, with Ashley Fletcher’s effort ruled out for offside.

Wigan took full advantage and hit the front after 29 minutes.

Kieffer Moore did all the ground work down the left-hand side, playing a lovely ball inside to Michael Jacobs.

The winger teed up skipper Morsy, who cut back onto his left foot before firing the ball in at the far post.

Middlesbrough ended the half on top but they were unable to force David Marshall into work.

First, Hayden Coulson sent in a shot that was always a yard too high and then George Saville let rip from 30 yards, catching Cedric Kipre full in the face.

Wigan started the second half well, with a searching cross from Kal Naismith begging to be touched into the net but flying behind for a corner.

Last-man Moukoudi took down Moore but only saw yellow, with Naismith sending the free-kick into the side-netting before that remarkable six-minute spell.

Dunkley picked up his second yellow card for a foul midway inside his own half in the 62nd minute, with Wigan boss Paul Cook shown a yellow of his own for dissent.

From the resulting set-piece, Wing’s delivery caught a big deflection off the wall to wrong-foot Marshall and level the scores at 1-1.

Anthony Pilkington, Jacobs and Naismith were all cautioned for dissent as the home side began to lose control and Boro took full advantage with Wing firing past Marshall on 68 minutes.

Moukoudi then headed past his own goalkeeper and in off the bar to hand Wigan a point.