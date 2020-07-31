Wigan appeal against 12-point deduction heard by tribunal

Wigan’s appeal against their 12-point penalty for entering administration has been heard by an independent tribunal.

The club’s joint administrators announced that judgement has been reserved and a further update will be given when the outcome of the appeal is known.

In a five-point statement it was revealed that one of the administrators, Gerald Krasner, held an hour-long video meeting with Wigan owner Au Yeung Wai Kay as part of their investigation into the club’s situation.

Update | The joint administrators of Wigan Athletic Football Club would like to provide supporters with the following update.#wafc 🔵⚪️💚— Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) July 31, 2020

The statement read: “The information provided by Mr Au Yeung assisted with the arguments presented in the appeal against the 12-point deduction. The investigation is continuing.”

Joint administrators Krasner and Paul Stanley both gave witness statements and were cross-examined by the tribunal.

It was also revealed that “detailed talks” with bidders over the sale of the club are set to continue over the course of this weekend and the early part of next week.

The joint administrators confirmed they are continuing to consider offers for players to raise funds, with creditors estimated to be owed in the region of £6million. Teenage midfielder Jensen Weir was sold to Brighton last week.

Paul Cook is understood to have resigned as Wigan boss (Martin Rickett/PA)

There was no update on manager Paul Cook, who is understood to have resigned.

The joint administrators also thanked supporters for a further financial contribution this week which ensured club staff were paid.

Wigan were placed in administration on July 1 and were hit with the points deduction which condemned them to relegation to Sky Bet League One, pending the outcome of the appeal.