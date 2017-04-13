Wigan Athletic 3 Barnsley 2: Super-sub Powell's hat-trick gives Latics a lifeline

Nick Powell came off the bench to score an 11-minute hat-trick as Wigan Athletic recovered from two down to beat Barnsley 3-2 and breathe life into their Championship survival scrap.

Wigan trailed 2-0 at the DW Stadium on Thursday thanks to goals either side of half-time from Adam Armstrong and Ryan Kent, and defeat would have left them seven points from safety with only four matches remaining.

But midway through the second period, Powell was summoned from the bench by caretaker manager Graham Barrow and he had an impact within five minutes of his introduction with a fine free-kick.

Powell tucked home to level the scores a minute later, and his hat-trick was complete eight minutes from time.

Having won a penalty after being pushed Angus MacDonald, Powell stepped up to convert and put the seal on a remarkable turnaround that leaves last season's League One champions four points adrift and harbouring hopes of avoiding an immediate return to the third tier.

72' GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!! IT'S 2-2!!!! NICK POWELL AGAIN!!! MADNESS! (2-2) April 13, 2017