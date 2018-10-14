Wijnaldum not interested in Netherlands comparisons

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum had no interest in comparing his team to others after their comfortable win over Germany on Saturday.

Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay and Wijnaldum scored as Ronald Koeman's men claimed a 3-0 Nations League win in Amsterdam.

It marked Netherlands' first ever win by three or more goals against Germany, whose recent struggles continued.

But Wijnaldum was unwilling to compare his team – who failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup – to the likes of Germany and France.

"I don't know where we are. We shouldn't look at other teams," the Liverpool midfielder said.

"We focus on our next games. After that, we can say where we are. We have to give our everything to make sure we try to do our best.

"It's not good to say, 'Oh we're on this level'."

Huge win! Thanks to all the fans for the support, that was for you! October 13, 2018

Steven Bergwijn, Denzel Dumfries and Arnaut Groeneveld made their debuts for Netherlands.

Wijnaldum was full of praise for the trio, saying they had shown they belong at international level.

"Because of some injuries we had to play with youngsters who were making their debut. They played a very good game," he said.

"Those three showed some guts, and that they are able to reach the level of the Dutch team. Because of them we were able to get this good result."

Netherlands' next outing is a friendly meeting with Belgium on Tuesday.