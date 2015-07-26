Wijnaldum on target as Newcastle are held

New signing Georginio Wijnaldum scored his second goal in as many games but a late stunner from Kieron Freeman ensured Newcastle United had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

Netherlands midfielder Wijnaldum opened his account for the Premier League club in a 4-3 friendly defeat against Portland Timbers on Wednesday and he struck again to put Steve McClaren's side in front in the first half at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Substitute Siem de Jong looked to have won it for Newcastle after Marc McNulty had levelled early in the second half, but Freeman's strike from outside the penalty area denied the visitors.

The Tyneside outfit, who revealed earlier in the day that Anderlecht defender Chancel Mbemba is set to become their latest signing, made a bright start and Papiss Cisse struck the post just two minutes in after Wijnaldum had set him up.

There was no debut for new boy Aleksandar Mitrovic, but Wijnaldum - recruited from PSV earlier this month - continued to catch the eye and opened the scoring with a neat finish after George Long had initially denied Cisse.

McNulty drew the League One side level four minutes into the second half after linking up well with Che Adams, but De Jong restored Newcastle's lead when Jack Colback's corner was flicked on into his path at the back post 11 minutes from time.

Full-back Freeman had the final say, though, lashing home from just outside the penalty area.