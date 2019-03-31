Manchester United want to re-sign former forward this summer – report

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, report The Sun.

The Ivory Coast international had an unsuccessful spell at Old Trafford earlier in his career, making just four appearances under David Moyes in 2013/14.

The winger spent the second half of that season on loan at Cardiff, who were then managed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And after being unveiled as United’s permanent manager on Thursday, the Norwegian is keen to bring Zaha back to Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old re-joined Palace in 2015 for an undisclosed fee thought to be in the region of £6m.

The terms of that deal mean United are entitled to a 25% cut of the profits from any future move, which would in effect reduce the transfer fee were they to sign him this summer.

Solskjaer wants to add to his attacking options ahead of next season and has made Zaha one of his leading targets.

But the Palace academy product, who has scored eight goals and provided three assists this term, could cost around £70m.

United beat Watford 2-1 on Saturday to climb above Arsenal and into fourth place in the Premier League table.

