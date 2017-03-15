Wilkins warns Lukaku against Chelsea return

Former Chelsea assistant manager Ray Wilkins has warned Everton star Romelu Lukaku that a return to Stamford Bridge would not be the right move at this stage of his career.

Recent reports suggest the Belgium international, 23, has rejected the offer of an improved contract at Everton, fuelling speculation he could be on the move at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Chelsea have been mentioned as a potential destination, but Wilkins is not convinced Lukaku should return to his former club.

"If you look at Antonio Conte, when he was at Juventus he had [Fernando] Llorente, so he likes a big striker. So I would not put it past Chelsea to go back in for Lukaku," Wilkins told Sky Sports.

"They sold him at £28 million, they are going to have to pay at least double [that] to get him back. They will probably have to pay £60m for him. But he would not play in front of [Diego] Costa.

"He can develop his right side, his heading ability, this player has got a lot of scope in which to improve and I think he is at the best club to do it. He is going to start every game. If he is fit, he will start and he will play and he will score goals.

"I think it would be wrong for him to move."

Lukaku's existing contract with Everton runs until June 2019.