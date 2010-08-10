Will England silence Wembley wrath?

While the fans and players are in agreement it’s a match nobody really wants, they won’t be in harmony about much else with Capello’s team sure to be given a rough ride by the Wembley unfaithful.

With boos expected to ring round the famous stadium Paddy Power is offering 5/1 for any England player to be caught on camera giving an offensive gesture. It’s 16/1 for that player to be Wayne Rooney.

It will be important for the England team to get the hostile crowd onside as soon as possible, and Paddy Power are offering odds on the time of the first England goal.

It's 7/2 that they hit the net in the first 10 minutes of the game and 4/1 between 11 and 20 minutes. However, it’s 23/10 that England risk the wrath of Wembley by failing to score until the second half and 7/1 for no goals at all.

The most likely number of England goals in the match is two at 11/5.

FIRST GOALS OR FOOL'S GOLD?

On a more positive note Fabio Capello is starting to turn to the New Power Generation of players after the country was let down once too often by the so called Golden Generation.

Paddy Power are offering odds on which starlet will score his first goal for the England senior team, with Carlton Cole and Bobby Zamora both leading the way at 5/4.

Jack Wilshere, Adam Johnson and Ashley Young are all 3/1 with Ashley Cole, while not exactly a new kid on the block with 82 caps, is 10/1 to score his first England goal.

England are 1/3 to win the game whilst Hungary, who will also be in attendance in the match between England and their supporters, are 9/1 to rub yet more salt into the Three Lions’ wounds.

ENGLAND V HUNGARY BETTING

Outright

1/3 England

7/2 Draw

9/1 Hungary

Straying Offside

5/1 Any England player to be caught giving an offensive gesture to the crowd

16/1 Wayne Rooney to be caught giving an offensive gesture to the crowd

Keeping The Crowd Quiet – Number of England Goals

7/1 None

5/2 One

11/5 Two

7/2 Three

4/1 Four or more

Feeling Hungary – How Many Goals Will Wayne Rooney Score?

10/11 One

7/2 Two

11/1 Three

New Kids On The Block - To Score Their First Goal For England

5/4 C Cole

5/4 Zamora

3/1 Wilshere

3/1 A Johnson

3/1 Young

7/2 Milner

7/1 Cahill

9/1 Gibbs

9/1 Dawson

