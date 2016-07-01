Williams: We do it for the fans

Ashley Williams has dedicated Wales' incredible run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 to their fans.

The Wales captain netted an equaliser for Chris Coleman's men on Friday as they came from behind to beat Belgium 3-1 in the quarter-finals in Lille.

And, speaking after the stunning win, the Swansea City defender struggled to summarise a historic night as he again hailed his side's supporters.

"It's difficult [to describe]," he told the BBC. "We were ever so pleased just to get here, and then to get out of the group, we just keep going.

"I love the guys, the fans have been brilliant, and I hope everyone's having a good time back home - I'm sure they are.

"We do it for them, we do it for ourselves, we do it for the group.

"I won't know what it means until I go home tonight, get on the plane tomorrow, and take it in a bit more."

Despite Wales' momentous achievement, though, Williams is not getting carried away, and could not be pressed on the possibility of winning the tournament.

"We're not looking that far yet," he added. "We've got a difficult game to come.

"We'll enjoy it, we'll keep enjoying it and we'll try to play our stuff, as we have done the whole time."

Wales play Portugal in the last four in Lyon on Wednesday.