Williamson: Business as usual at Newcastle

Manager Pardew was given permission to speak to Crystal Palace about their vacant managerial position on Monday, leaving John Carver in charge of first team affairs for Newcastle's Premier League clash with Burnley on Thursday.

Pardew has yet to be confirmed as the new boss at Selhurst Park, but was in the stands to watch their 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.

Should he leave the club as expected, the search for his replacement will begin immediately, but Williamson says the players will not let the upheaval affect their performances.

"It's been business as usual," Williamson told the Shields Gazette.

"The management here are the same, so there's been continuity. Everything's the same.

"Tactically, John's got his opinions across, and it's been business as usual."

Carver was assisted by Steve Stone and Peter Beardsley for Thursday's clash at St James' Park, but they were unable to secure three points against a stubborn Burnley side.

Newcastle led three times in the match, only for the visitors to fight back and earn a 3-3 draw thanks to George Boyd's late strike.