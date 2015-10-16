Willian almost at Neymar's level - Juninho

Former Brazil international Juninho believes Willian is almost at the same level as Barcelona star Neymar.

Chelsea attacker Willian impressed for Brazil on Tuesday, scoring a first-half brace in a 3-1 win over Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier.

Such was his performance, Willian was lauded by former Lyon midfielder Juninho – who feels the 27-year-old is almost at Neymar's level.

"William is at a level just behind Neymar," Juninho told Globo Esporte.

"It deserves to be analysed and treated as such. The two matches, Willian deserves greater prominence. As a commentator I feel obliged to value it.

"For me, the most important guy was Willian.

"He might even play badly against Argentina, but what he did in these two games has to be valued."

Brazil won one of their opening two qualifiers, with matches against Argentina and Peru to follow in November.