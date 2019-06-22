Chelsea forward set to snub Chinese interest to stay at Stamford Bridge

Shanghai Shenhua have submitted a £17.8m bid for Chelsea forward Willian, according to The Metro.

The Blues are currently banned from signing players for two transfer windows after being found guilty of breaking FIFA rules on the signing of under-18 foreign players.

The club have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the hope of having the suspension delayed or overturned.

But despite having already lost Eden Hazard to Real Madrid and being unable to add to their squad, Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for the forward.

Willian, who only has another year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, is keen to stay put.

The Chinese Super League side are prepared to offer the Brazilian an enormous deal, but Willian wants to remain in Europe.

