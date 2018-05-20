Willian fuels rift talk by hiding Conte with emojis in cup photo

Willian has taken an apparent dig at Antonio Conte on social media in the wake of Chelsea's FA Cup triumph over Manchester United.

Brazil winger Willian has been one of the Blues' most consistent performers this season, but has found himself out in the cold in recent weeks following a reported rift between himself and boss Conte, who is reportedly set to leave Stamford Bridge in the close-season.

Willian has started just once for Chelsea since the FA Cup semi-final win over Southampton on April 22, a match in which he stormed down the tunnel after being substituted, and did not come on until the 89th minute in the 1-0 victory over United.

And the playmaker seemingly took a sly swipe at his head coach, posting a picture of the Chelsea squad's FA Cup celebrations, but using several trophy emojis to obscure Conte.