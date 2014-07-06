Willian injury adds to Brazil's worries

The host nation's 2-1 win over Colombia in the quarter-final on Friday was overshadowed by star man Neymar fracturing a vertebra in his back.

He will miss the rest of the tournament, and Willian could now be doubtful for Tuesday's semi-final against Germany in Belo Horizonte.

The Chelsea man has been widely tipped to replace Neymar in Luiz Felipe Scolari's starting line-up.

However, it remains to be seen whether Willian will be able to feature at Estadio Mineirao.

Brazil will also be without suspended captain Thiago Silva when they face Germany, with a place in the final - against Argentina or the Netherlands - at stake.