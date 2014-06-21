Wilmots unwilling to risk captain Kompany

The Manchester City defender is battling a groin injury but is expected to be back at training on Saturday – a day before Belgium face Russia at the FIFA World Cup.

Wilmots said he would avoid taking risks with any players with muscle injuries.

"Vincent Kompany will receive special training over the next two days. He has a slight issue with his groin which he has received treatment for. That's it," he said.

"He is fit but I won't take any risks for a muscular injury. As I've said, he is working today and he should be back in training tomorrow."

Wilmots said his team would try and dominate Fabio Capello's Russia, who battled to a 1-1 draw against South Korea in their opening game.

"They play in a 4-3-3. They struggled but they have an Italian coach. Their transition from out of defence is quick," he said.

"Although, I can't guess what will be the scenario of that game, how they will start the game.

"After six or seven minutes, I would know how they would want to play, if they would sit and wait. We will try to dominate like always, have the possession and move forward quickly."