Wilshere: Arsenal want to show Tottenham who's best

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere remains hopeful of leapfrogging Tottenham in the Premier League table with just one game to go.

Spurs were beaten 2-1 by Southampton on Sunday, while Arsenal moved within two points of their rivals following a 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

A win over Aston Villa next week combined with a surprise win for Newcastle United against Tottenham would see Arsenal climb into second place, and Wilshere hopes Rafael Benitez's men will do the Gunners a favour.

"We all knew the Spurs result [before the City game] and of course that motivated us," Wilshere told Standard Sport.

"When we saw it finished 2-1, it gave us a real lift.

"We want to finish above them and show we are the best team in north London.

"We expect to win our home games so hopefully Newcastle can do us a favour."

Tottenham have not finished higher than Arsenal in the Premier League table since 1994-95.