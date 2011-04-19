Wilshere hopeful of Man United collapse

The Gunners are six points behind the leaders with only six games to go, and after Liverpool’s last-gasp equaliser in the 102nd minute of Sunday’s game at Emirates Stadium, the Premier League trophy appears to be on its way to Old Trafford.

GEAR:Save 10% on Jack Wilshere Arsenal shirtswith Kitbag. Free delivery on orders over £50

However, Wilshere hopes the distraction of the Champions League, a trip to Emirates Stadium still to come and their recent disappointment in the FA Cup at Wembley, will lead to the Red Devils falling away.

"I believe that 100 percent. If we don't believe then what chance have we got? We know the manager believes," he told Sky Sports.

"Maybe the fans are starting not to believe but they are great every week, they are behind us. We have to repay that. We are confident Man United will drop points.

"They lost at the weekend, they have a big game in the Champions League coming up. Maybe that can put them off.

"They still have to come to Emirates Stadium. If we beat them then maybe we can put them on a bad run."

But first for Arsenal is a huge North London derby against Spurs on Wednesday, which the Gunners must win if they are to retain any hopes of winning the title.

"Arsenal versus Tottenham is massive for the fans. It's the one they want to win all year. So we have to put the Liverpool game behind us," he said.

"We have to go to Tottenham and not just do it for the fans but do it for ourselves and keep our title hopes alive. We have six cup finals left. We feel we are still in it.”

By Matt Wilson