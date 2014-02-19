Wilshere: Lessons learned from Bayern defeat

Arsene Wenger's side gave themselves a mountain to climb when they suffered a 3-1 home defeat in the first leg against the Bavarian giants in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League last season.

Arsenal consigned the Bundesliga holders to a surprise 2-0 defeat in the second leg at the Allianz Arena, but the damage had already been done as they crashed out on away goals.

England midfielder Wilshere put the London club's disappointing first-leg display down to nerves and insists there will be no repeat performance when they lock horns once again in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

He said: "We were a bit nervous going into the game last year,

"We lost to Blackburn (in the FA Cup) the game before. There was a lot of tension in the stadium and it was a big game.

"Once we calmed down a bit, we took the game to them a little bit. The third goal was a lucky goal and that killed us.

"This year we'll be intelligent going into the game. First of all we'll work on our defensive duty and then we'll play."

Wilshere is expected to come back into the starting line-up after dropping to the bench for Sunday's FA Cup victory over Liverpool.