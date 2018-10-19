Wilshere not ready for West Ham return

Jack Wilshere is not ready to return for West Ham this weekend after suffering a setback in his recovery from ankle surgery.

Wilshere started the opening four games of West Ham's Premier League campaign after making the move across London from Arsenal.

However, he has not featured since the 1-0 defeat to Wolves on September 1 and needed an operation to fix the "minor issue".

The 26-year-old had been expected to return following the international break, but Manuel Pellegrini confirmed the midfielder remains sidelined.

"Jack felt some pain [in] the last two days here so he needs more time to recover," the Chilean told a media conference ahead of Saturday's meeting with Tottenham.

There was better news regarding Andy Carroll, though, with the striker back in training following an ankle problem he picked up in pre-season.

"Andy is recovering," Pellegrini added.

"He started this week working [as] part of the warm-up with the whole squad so we will see in the next week how he improves and I hope that [in a] maximum 15 days he will at least be working with the squad completely."