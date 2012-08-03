Win an iPad 3 with FFT Fantasy Football

Challenge FourFourTwo.com's News Editor, Gregg Davies, and if you can defeat his XI (below) and everybody else's in the mini-league to finish in first place the iPad 3 will be yours, while the runner-up will claim a replica kit of their choice.

There's £100,000 up for grabs this summer in what is the 20th year of Telegraph Fantasy Football's main game, which is FREE to play for the first time.

The overall winner of the main game will bag £30,000, with a total of 185 cash prizes on offer over the entire 2012/13 season.

Joining FourFourTwo's mini-league is quick and simple, and will also automatically enter you into the main competition.

If you've already registered with Telegraph Fantasy Football this summer, follow the instructions below to enter your team(s) into the FourFourTwo League:

Join the FourFourTwo League by clicking here

League name: FourFourTwo League

PIN: 8003339

If you are new to Telegraph Fantasy Football and would like to take part, click here

With £50 million worth of fantasy money to spend, you can assemble a team of 11 players in a range of different formations, including 4-4-2, 4-3-3, 4-5-1, 3-4-3 and 3-5-2.

Transfers are unlimited until the start of the new Premier League season on August 18, but once the campaign is underway you will be restricted to 30 over the course of the season.

Gregg Davies' current FourFourTwo XI