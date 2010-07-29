Win a pro contract with Swindon

There's just four weeks to go before we close the door on a unique recruitment policy as FourFourTwo, in association with SamsungFootball.co.uk, are giving one young aspiring footballer the chance of winning a professional contract with League One promotion-chasers Swindon Town.

The winner, selected following a series of regional and national trials between now and the end of the year, will be given a shiny new 12-month playing contract - and a once-in-a-lifetime chance to prove his worth in the Football League.

COMPETITION:Win a contract with Swindon

Among other pro players you'd be working alongside one man who knows what it's like to be plucked from obscurity - striker Charlie Austin, who joined the Robins from ninth-tier side Poole Town and promptly plundered a bagful of goals. And he's got some advice for budding players.

"I always thought that if I was given a chance, I would take it," he says. "You have to believe in your ability. If you have belief, who knows what could happen? But you have to give everything. Playing football is everyone's dream."

To make your dream come true, enter the competition here.

