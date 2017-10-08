Winks, Maguire handed England debuts against Lithuania

Harry Winks and Harry Maguire will make their England debuts from the start in Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

With their place at the finals in Russia next year guaranteed thanks to Thursday's 1-0 win over Slovenia, boss Gareth Southgate has made seven changes for the clash in Vilnius.

Winks, who was called up to the squad for the first time following injuries to Fabian Delph and Phil Jones, will start in midfield alongside Jordan Henderson.

Leicester City centre-back Maguire lines up with John Stones and Michael Keane in what is expected to be a back three, with Kieran Trippier and West Ham's Aaron Cresswell at wing-back.

Marcus Rashford and Dele Alli are in attack in support of Harry Kane, who has again been named captain.