Witsel keen to make Premier League move

The Belgium international, who joined the Russian Premier League side from Benfica in 2012, has been a reported target of Manchester United in the past.

Witsel remains keen to move to the English top flight, but insists he is in no rush to do so and claims any future club must be right for his career.

"I have kept a goal in the back of my head, which is to join the Premier League," he said.

"I'm not saying it has to happen now. I do not even know when it could be done."

Having moved to Zenit for a reported €40 million just 17 months ago, it is only the Premier League's elite that are likely to be able to afford a swoop for Witsel.

And the 24-year-old is targeting a move to a "top club" in England, hinting he would be happy to remain in Russia if such an offer does not materialise.

"It must be a top club," he explained.

"(The Premier League) is the championship that everyone follows. In the Premier League there are, in my opinion, eight clubs that are at the top."