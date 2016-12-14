Wolfsburg sign Bazoer from Ajax

Wolfsburg have confirmed the signing of promising midfielder Riechedly Bazoer from Ajax.

The 20-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Volkswagen Arena and will link up with the club after the Bundesliga's mid-season break.

Wolfsburg have paid €12million for the six-cap Netherlands international, according to a statement on the Ajax website.

"We've been busy with Riechedly Bazoer for a long time and are now very happy that he has chosen VfL Wolfsburg despite other well-known offers – and also in the long run," Wolfsburg's head of sport Olaf Rebbe said in a statement.

"He is only at the beginning of his career and we are convinced that he will make the next step in his development with us."

Wolfsburg coach Valerien Ismael added: "I know Riechedly Bazoer well and am absolutely convinced of his qualities. He fits in perfectly with the team and can help bring the VfL back on track."

Confirmation of Bazoer's decision to join Wolfsburg comes at a turbulent time for the club, who are 15th in the Bundesliga, outside of the relegation play-off place on goal difference only.

With only one league win since the opening day, sporting director Klaus Allofs left the club this week. Dieter Hecking had been dismissed and replaced by Ismael in October, as Wolfsburg suffer through financial constraints imposed on the club by owners Volkswagen.