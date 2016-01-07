Wolfsburg star Rodriguez denies Real Madrid approach

Wolfsburg defender Ricardo Rodriguez says he has received no contact from Real Madrid over a possible January move.

The Switzerland international has been rumoured to be Zinedine Zidane's first potential signing as Madrid head coach following Marcelo's injury problems this season.

Rodriguez, however, insists he is unaware of any approach from the 10-time European champions and is focused on returning to top form in the second half of the campaign after overcoming a back problem.

"I've not heard from Real. I don't know if there's anything in it. Even my manager has said nothing to me, so there is nothing new," he told Bild.

"I thought my performance in the first half was not to bad, but I can do better.

"Right now I'm symptom-free. Now is the time to get fit. There are only six points to the Champions League spots."

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been regularly linked with a bid for the 23-year-old in the past.