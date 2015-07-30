Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich: De Bruyne centre of attention

Kevin De Bruyne is unlikely to be fit to face Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup final but he remains the centre of attention, after Wolfsburg poured cold water on suggestions he could be swapped for Mario Gotze.

Manchester City are said to be leading the race for the 24-year-old midfielder, and Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs is adamant that a swap deal for Bayern's Germany international Gotze would not be of interest.

After starring at the World Cup with his winning goal in the final, Gotze struggled to replicate his best form for Bayern last term, something Allofs believes is down to a struggle to settle in Munich.

Gotze will have the chance to impress as last season's Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal winners go head to head, and Allofs remains fully aware of his attacking threat.

The Wolfsburg supremo told Kicker: "Player exchange deals do not always make sense.

"Gotze has a lot of qualities, he has shown that at Borussia Dortmund and with Germany. He has yet to make an impact at Bayern.

"But we are not even considering swapping any one. I am satisfied with the situation as it is."

While Gotze is expected to feature at the Volkswagen Arena, De Bruyne sustained a back injury in training that is likely keep him out of coach Dieter Hecking's plans.

The absence from first-team action may provide a window of opportunity for the Bundesliga Player of the Year's future to be resolved one way or another, ahead of the new league season kicking off on August 16.

Commenting on his own future, De Bruyne stopped short of ruling out a move, telling Bild: "I don't have a clue. There is nothing new to report. It’s a thing between the clubs.

"Should I leave, I will explain everything.

He added: "I have had a good pre-season and feel great here. It's about a lot of money, but in the end I only play football."

Luiz Gustavo (knee) is also set to be missing from Hecking's midfield, while the attacking trio of Bas Dost, Aaron Hunt and Ivan Perisic are doubtful.

Bayern coach Pep Guardiola has received a boost after Arjen Robben returned to training following a 10-day absence due to a muscle strain.

Robben missed Bayern's pre-season tour to China, but returns to bolster a squad that remains depleted by injuries to key players.

Bayern are still without long-term absentees Franck Ribery, Holger Badstuber and Jan Kirchhoff as the new season approaches, and Dante and Javi Martinez are also likely to be missing for the champions against Wolfsburg.

Mehdi Benatia is facing a battle to be fit for the game, and Guardiola may choose to give a debut to new signing from Juventus, Arturo Vidal.