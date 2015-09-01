Wolfsburg want to 'annoy' Bayern - Dante

Dante has warned former club Bayern Munich that his new Wolfsburg team-mates are out to "annoy" the Bundesliga champions this season.

Brazil defender Dante swapped the Allianz Arena for the Volkswagen Arena before the end of the German transfer window on Monday after three trophy-laden seasons in Munich.

Wolfsburg were Bayern's closest challengers in the Bundesliga last season, and they followed up their DFB-Pokal win by beating the Bavarian giants in last month's DFL-Supercup.

And Dante says that Wolfsburg, who also signed Julian Draxler on Monday after the sale of Kevin De Bruyne to Manchester City, are ready to fight his former employers again this term.

"Wolfsburg is trying to improve and this is also my goal," explained the 31-year-old.

"We want to annoy Bayern Munich. We know it will be difficult but we will give everything we have got.

"I think it was a very good time at Bayern. It was a nice story, a very good three years. I have won many titles. Now it is over.

"But I have to look forward. Now I will give everything I have got for Wolfsburg to help my team-mates."