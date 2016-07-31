Wolfsburg's Guilavogui breaks neck

Wolfsburg's Josuha Guilavogui broke his neck in Saturday's pre-season loss to Sporting CP, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

The midfielder, who joined permanently in May after a loan spell from Atletico Madrid, suffered the blow following a challenge in the second half of the 2-1 defeat in Lisbon.

He was taken to hospital and an MRI scan revealed a broken cervical vertebra, though the club put no estimate on his return date.

Guilavogui told the club's official website: "Now I hope the healing process goes positively and that I recover as quickly as possible, so that I am available to the team again."

Dieter Hecking's men finished eighth last season and kick off their new Bundesliga campaign at Augsburg on August 27.