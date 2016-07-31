Wolfsburg's Guilavogui breaks neck
An MRI scan revealed that Josuha Guilavogui had suffered a broken neck during Wolfsburg's match against Sporting CP.
Wolfsburg's Josuha Guilavogui broke his neck in Saturday's pre-season loss to Sporting CP, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.
The midfielder, who joined permanently in May after a loan spell from Atletico Madrid, suffered the blow following a challenge in the second half of the 2-1 defeat in Lisbon.
He was taken to hospital and an MRI scan revealed a broken cervical vertebra, though the club put no estimate on his return date.
Guilavogui told the club's official website: "Now I hope the healing process goes positively and that I recover as quickly as possible, so that I am available to the team again."
Dieter Hecking's men finished eighth last season and kick off their new Bundesliga campaign at Augsburg on August 27.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.