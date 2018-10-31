Wolves agree €18m Rui Patricio fee with Sporting

Wolves have reached an agreement with Sporting CP that will see the Primeira Liga club receive a fee of €18million for goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Patricio joined Wolves in June, having terminated his Sporting contract in the aftermath of an attack on players and staff by a section of the club's supporters following their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Sporting duly reported Wolves to FIFA as they sought compensation, prompting world football's governing body to open an investigation into the contractual dispute.

However, the matter now looks to have been resolved after the two teams agreed a fee for the experienced Portugal international.

"Wolves now consider the matter finalised and will make no further comment," said the Premier League club in a brief statement confirming the deal.

Patricio has been an ever-present for Wolves on their top-flight return and has frequently impressed in a strong start to the season for Nuno Espirito Santo's men.