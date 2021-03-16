Wolves optimistic about Rui Patricio recovery following Conor Coady collision

Wolves remain optimistic about goalkeeper Rui Patricio’s recovery after he was knocked out in the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Portugal international was carried off on a stretcher after lengthy treatment as a result of colliding with captain Conor Coady.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo offered a positive update post-match by revealing the 33-year-old was conscious and could remember the incident.

The PA news agency understands Patricio was “chatty and relaxed” as he left the stadium to be driven home by one of the club’s physios.

He will be reviewed today with the club following all the graduated return to play post-concussion protocols and will continue to be closely monitored but it is understood Wolves believe the initial signs appear to be good.

Wolves are, unfortunately, well-experienced in the treatment of head injuries after forward Raul Jimenez sustained a fractured skull in a clash with David Luiz at Arsenal in November and is yet to return.

“Every time there is a concussion in the head everybody on the pitch gets worried; the team-mates, the opponents, because it’s a serious situation,” Nuno said after Monday’s defeat.

“We’ve spoken to the doctor and he told me he’s going to be OK. I think he was immediately assisted well by the doctors.

“Of course, we need to take the right precautions, because it’s a concussion to the head, so it’s something we have to be aware of, but the first signs are OK.”

The incident happened as Coady raced back in a failed attempt to try to prevent Mohamed Salah’s shot going in for a second goal.

But the effort was ruled out for an offside flag which, under current guidance, was only raised once the phase of play had been concluded.

The Wolves boss fears there could be repeat incidents while the advice for assistant referees remains unchanged.

“It’s one of the situations that all of us are questioning,” he added.

“But the law is clear. The referees keep the flag down, they play to the whistle, the players must go till the end and situations can happen.

“This won’t be the last time it happens, for sure.”