Wolves poised to poach unhappy Liverpool prospect

Wolverhampton Wanderers want to take a frustrated Rafael Camacho away from Liverpool.

Camacho is believed to be on the hunt for pastures new and Wolves could use their Portuguese connections to sign him, according to O Jogo.

The 18-year-old winger is annoyed by his lack of oppurtunities at Liverpool, and bizarrely took to Instagram to criticise Reds coaches for playing him out of position.

He wrote: "I do not know whose idea it is, but I will prove that they are mistaken about my football.

"I'm not a right defender, I'm an attacker who scores goals. This is my DNA. Happy to score 3 goals and help the team in today’s win vs Leicester."

Camacho has 12 goals and eight assists in 21 Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League games this term.

He was supposed to return to his former club Sporting on loan in January, but a move failed to materialise.

Now Wolves are sniffing a chance make their move for the youngster who has played only twice for the Reds this term – one of those appearances coming against Wanderers in January's FA Cup defeat. 

