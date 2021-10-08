Women's Ballon d'Or 2021: Nominees announced for the best player in the world award

The nominees for the Women's Ballon d'Or 2021 are in, with France Football's award for the greatest footballer on Earth set to be announced in December.

Last year, the award was cancelled for the first time in its history, owing to the pandemic but the Ballon d'Or is returning for 2021 and taking the previous 12 months of football into account.

BDO 2021 The favourites to be crowned the best men’s player this year

France Football have decided upon the 30-man shortlist for the prize; after which, a selection of international journalists, national team coaches and captains will be asked to pick their top five players from the 30.

Women's Ballon d'Or 2021 award nominees

Kadidiatou Diani (PSG)

(PSG) Fran Kirby (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Christiane Endler (Lyon)

(Lyon) Christine Sinclair (Thorns FC)

(Thorns FC) Ashley Lawrence (PSG)

(PSG) Irene Paredes (PSG, Barcelona)

(PSG, Barcelona) Jessie Fleming (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Lieke Martens (Barcelona)

(Barcelona) Sandra Panos ( Barcelona)

( Barcelona) Viviane Miedema (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) Ellen White (Manchester City)

(Manchester City) Pernille Harder (Chelsea )

(Chelsea ) Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

(North Carolina Courage) Wendie Renard (LyonL)

(LyonL) Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)

(PSG) Stina Blackstenius (Häcken)

(Häcken) Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

