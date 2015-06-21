Women's World Cup Review: Germany, China into last eight

Germany moved into the quarter-finals at the Women's World Cup with a 4-1 thrashing of Sweden in Canada.

Celia Sasic netted a brace for Silvia Neid's team as the two-time champions eased through at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, Ontario.

Sasic has scored an equal tournament-high five goals, while she also set up Anja Mittag for the opener.

Linda Sembrant gave Sweden hope, but Dzsenifer Marozsan sealed Germany's win late on.

A turnover of possession led to Mittag's opener as she took a Sasic pass before finding the bottom corner from 20 yards in the 24th minute.

Sasic's side-footed penalty doubled Germany's lead in the 35th minute and she struck again late on, heading in a rebound from close range.

There was hope for Sweden when Sembrant headed in a Therese Sjogran set-piece, but Marozsan ended the contest with a fine goal.

Germany will face either France or South Korea in the last eight.

In Edmonton, a 12th-minute goal from Wang Shanshan was enough for China to claim a 1-0 win over Cameroon.

The winner of United States-Colombia will meet China.