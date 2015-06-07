Women's World Cup Review: Germany put 10 past Ivory Coast, Norway win

Ivory Coast were given a harsh welcome to the Women's World Cup, with the debutants thrashed 10-0 by Germany.

Silvia Neid's Germany struck five times in the opening 35 minutes at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, Ontario.

And the floodgates widened in the final half-hour as they racked up double digits in the Group B clash.

Celia Sasic scored a first-half hat-trick and Anja Mittag also netted a treble as the pair scored Germany's first six goals.

The win was the second biggest ever at the Women's World Cup, with Germany also holding the record (11-0 over Argentina in 2007).

Sasic tapped in the easiest of goals in the third minute after a Leonie Maier cutback from the right.

Just 15 minutes in and it was 2-0, this time Sasic getting on the end of a Lena Goessling cross again from the right.

Neat movement led to a third just before the half-hour mark as Mittag tucked away a finish after being put in behind by Goessling.

Sasic tapped in a simple goal to make it 4-0 and Mittag side-footed in Germany's fifth in the 35th minute.

Mittag, Simone Laudehr, Sara Dabritz, Melanie Behringer and Alexandra Popp also struck late on to complete the huge win.

Also in Group B, Norway enjoyed a 4-0 victory over Thailand.

Trine Ronning opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a fine 30-yard free-kick that found the bottom corner.

Isabell Herlovsen netted a brace and Ada Hegerberg also struck as Norway started their World Cup with a win.