Wondolowski focusing solely on Ghana test

Jurgen Klinsmann's men take on the African nation for the third finals in succession and will be hoping for a reverse in fortunes after suffering defeat on each of the previous two occasions.

The US will also come up against Germany and Portugal in Group G and Wondolowski, participating in his first World Cup, is yet to fully appreciate the magnitude of the tournament.

"It's an amazing feeling just to be a part of this World Cup," he told the US national team's official website. "It's really a dream come true but it hasn't sunk in yet.

"We're striving for one goal and that's to beat Ghana. There's so much work going into that.

"I think it's the time after where it'll really sink in."

Brad Davis is another playing in the finals for the first time and the Houston Dynamo midfielder thinks the realisation of his achievements will strike home when they begin their campaign on Monday.

"The buzz is just starting to pick up and I think when that first game hits we'll realise that this is our dream and it's finally here," he said.

"It's definitely going to be a special moment, for me personally and for Chris as well when we finally step on that field representing our country."