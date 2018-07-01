The second week of the World Cup in Rostov-on-Don began with the city's feverish support for their adopted team, Iceland.

Having three Iceland internationals on the books of FC Rostov ensured the locals would be backing Heimir Hallgrimsson's men against Croatia, but the Nordic underdogs were unable to progress to the round of 16.

Omnisport's team on the ground took the opportunity of a break ahead of the knockout stages to visit Volgograd by sleeper, where the city's tragic history proved a fascinating prelude to Poland's 1-0 win over Japan.

That result ensured the Samurai Blue would be heading to Rostov for the round of 16, and Belgium were later confirmed as their opponents, with the two teams now set to do battle on Monday.

Along with the football, we've mixed trips to the library with Viking thunderclaps, and gone from eating crayfish to handling them live in the market, in front of the cameras for an amused local TV channel.

Check out all the highlights right here in our Twitter moment:

World Cup 2018: Iceland sail home, Volgograd visited & Belgium book in