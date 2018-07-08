World Cup 2018: Swiss rolled and England to the fore as St Petersburg sees hosts exit

The only game in St Petersburg in our third full week out here was Sweden's forgettable 1-0 win over Switzerland.

One of the region's temporary residents of course saw off the Scandinavians this weekend, but England's game against Colombia provided a truly memorable moment for the Omnisport contingent as we took in the penalty shoot-out drama alongside some vocal and gracious South Americans.

There was time for an appallingly inaccurate prediction, dodgeball in Repino and American football on Krestovsky Island.

Saturday concluded with the vocal and defiant locals seeing Russia's unexpected run ended by Croatia.

