World Cup 2022: Who are the referees and other match officials?

In May, FIFA announced its list of 129 match officials for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Thirty-six referees from 29 countries have been chosen to take charge of the tournament’s 64 matches.

Among those 36 are two Premier League referees: Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor.

They’re joined by 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials (VMOs) – with VAR in use at the World Cup once again.

History will be made as referees Stephanie Frappart of France, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan, along with assistants Neuza Back of Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico and Kathyrn Nesbitt of the United States become the first women to officiate at a FIFA men’s tournament.

Here is the full list of referees for the World Cup 2022: