World Cup 2022: Who are the referees and other match officials?
FIFA have appointed a total of 129 match officials for the World Cup 2022
In May, FIFA announced its list of 129 match officials for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Thirty-six referees from 29 countries have been chosen to take charge of the tournament’s 64 matches.
Among those 36 are two Premier League referees: Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor.
They’re joined by 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials (VMOs) – with VAR in use at the World Cup once again.
History will be made as referees Stephanie Frappart of France, Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan, along with assistants Neuza Back of Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico and Kathyrn Nesbitt of the United States become the first women to officiate at a FIFA men’s tournament.
Here is the full list of referees for the World Cup 2022:
- Ivan Barton (Slovenia
- Chris Beath (Australia)
- Raphael Claus (Brazil)
- Matthew Conger (New Zealand)
- Ismail Elfath (United States)
- Mario Escobar (Guatemala)
- Alireza Faghani (Iran)
- Stephanie Frappart (France)
- Bakary Gassama (Gambia)
- Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria)
- Victor Gomes (South Africa)
- Istvan Kovacs (Romania)
- Ning Ma (China)
- Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)
- Szymon Marciniak (Poland)
- Antonio Mateu (Spain)
- Andres Matias Matonte Cabrera (Uruguay)
- Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed (UAE)
- Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda)
- Maguette N’Diaye (Senegal)
- Michael Oliver (England)
- Daniele Orsato (Italy)
- Kevin Ortega (Peru)
- Cesar Ramos (Mexico)
- Fernando Rapallini (Argentina)
- Wilton Sampaio (Brazil)
- Daniel Siebert (Germany)
- Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)
- Anthony Taylor (England)
- Facundo Tello (Argentina)
- Clement Turpin (France)
- Jesus Valenzuela (Venezuela)
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
