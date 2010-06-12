World Cup drug checks negative so far
By app
JOHANNESBURG, June 12 (Reuters) - Football's world governing body FIFA said on Saturday all doping tests taken prior to the World Cup were negative and it was hopeful the tournament would be free of drug cheats.
FIFA said on Saturday that 256 doping tests taken prior to the event had call come back negative. During the tournament in South Africa it will conduct a minimum of 512 more checks on competing players.
The World Cup's most infamous doping scandal was in 1994 when Argentina's Diego Maradona was sent home from the United States after failing a test for ephedrine doping.
