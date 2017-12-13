World Cup glory worth €350,000 to Germany stars

Germany's players each net a bonus of €350,000 if they retain the World Cup in Russia next year.

Joachim Low led Die Mannschaft to their fourth world title in Brazil in 2014, as Mario Gotze's extra-time strike sealed a 1-0 win over Argentina in the final.

Bolstered by a new generation of fine talent, Germany and Low will look to become the first country to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962.

If they fall at the final hurdle, a €200,000 runners-up windfall will be a crumb of comfort, while third-place would net €150,000.

The German Football Association's (DFB) bonus structure also accounts for €125,000 in the event of a semi-final berth and €75,000 for the quarters, following talks with a players' delegation led by Bayern Munich and national team goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Der hat sich mit der Mannschaft auf eine erneut stark leistungsbezogene Prämienregelung für die verständigt. Mehr Infos December 13, 2017

DFB president Reinhard Grindel said: "It's a big motivation for our players to become back-to-back World Cup winners for the first time in the history of German football.

"This would be an eternal title and is worthy of a special bonus. But we can sense that the challenge from a sporting point of view is the focal point for the team and not financial interest."

Germany will open their Group F campaign against Mexico in Moscow before taking on Sweden and South Korea in the round-robin phase.