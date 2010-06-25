Trending

World Cup referees: Matches 48-52

JOHANNESBURG - World Cup referee assignments for matches 48-52.

Friday June 25

48. Switzerland v Honduras, Group H

Referee: Hector Baldassi (Argentina), assistants: Ricardo Casas (Argentina) and Hernan Maidana (Argentina), fourth official: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal)

Saturday June 26

49. Uruguay v South Korea, second round

Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany), assistants: Jan-Hendrik Salver (Germany) and Mike Pickel (Germany), fourth official: Joel Aguilar (El Salvador)

50. United States v Ghana, second round

Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary), assistants: Gabor Eros (Hungary) and Tibor Vamos (Hungary), fourth official: Michael Hester (New Zealand)

Sunday June 27

51. Germany v England, second round

Referee: Jorge Larrionda (Uruguay), assistants: Pablo Fandino (Uruguay) and Mauricio Espinosa (Uruguay), fourth official: Martin Vazquez (Uruguay)

52. Argentina v Mexico, second round

Referee: Roberto Rosetti (Italy), assistants: Paolo Calcagno (Italy) and Stefano Ayroldi (Italy), fourth official: Jerome Damon (South Africa)

