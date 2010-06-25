World Cup referees: Matches 48-52
JOHANNESBURG - World Cup referee assignments for matches 48-52.
Friday June 25
48. Switzerland v Honduras, Group H
Referee: Hector Baldassi (Argentina), assistants: Ricardo Casas (Argentina) and Hernan Maidana (Argentina), fourth official: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal)
Saturday June 26
49. Uruguay v South Korea, second round
Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany), assistants: Jan-Hendrik Salver (Germany) and Mike Pickel (Germany), fourth official: Joel Aguilar (El Salvador)
50. United States v Ghana, second round
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary), assistants: Gabor Eros (Hungary) and Tibor Vamos (Hungary), fourth official: Michael Hester (New Zealand)
Sunday June 27
51. Germany v England, second round
Referee: Jorge Larrionda (Uruguay), assistants: Pablo Fandino (Uruguay) and Mauricio Espinosa (Uruguay), fourth official: Martin Vazquez (Uruguay)
52. Argentina v Mexico, second round
Referee: Roberto Rosetti (Italy), assistants: Paolo Calcagno (Italy) and Stefano Ayroldi (Italy), fourth official: Jerome Damon (South Africa)
