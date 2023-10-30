World Cup winner 'seriously injured' as fans attack team bus with projectiles

By Ryan Dabbs
World Cup hero Fabio Grosso needed 12 stitches to treat his bloodied face following an attack on Sunday

A photograph taken at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France on October 29, 2023, shows Lyon's travelling team bus, with one window completely broken (unseen) and another damaged, after the bus was stoned as it entered the Stade Velodrome ahead of the French L1 football match between Olympique Marseille (OM) and Olympique Lyonnais (OL). The Ligue 1 encounter between Marseille and Lyon was postponed on October 29, 2023 after the travelling team's bus was attacked with stones, injuring coach Fabio Grosso. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

World Cup winner and Lyon manager Fabio Grosso sustained facial injuries on Sunday after Marseille fans attacked the team bus. 

As the Lyon bus headed to the Stade Velodrome for the Ligue 1 match, which was due to kick off at 19:45 GMT before being abandoned, a small number of Marseille fans started throwing rocks and projectiles. 

Falling shards of glass subsequently injured Grosso and his assistant Raffaele Longo, causing facial injuries that required medical treatment. Grosso, who scored Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning penalty, needed 12 stitches as a result. Six buses containing Lyon fans were also targeted. 

Lyon's Italian new head coach Fabio Grosso addresses media during a press conference in the Decines-Charpieu Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, central eastern France, on September 18, 2023. Grosso returns to Lyon where he played as a left-back for two years, winning the Ligue 1 and French Cup double in 2008. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

The L'Equipe front page highlights the extent of Grosso's injuries  (Image credit: L'Equipe/Getty Images)

"If in the past, attacks of this type had already taken place, which Olympique Lyonnais has always regretted, this Sunday, 29 October, a new step towards the worst was taken," Lyon said in a statement

“In fact, several secure windows were broken by heavy projectiles of unknown nature. These same projectiles penetrated the interior of the bus. Coach Fabio Grosso and his assistant Raffaele Longo were directly hit and seriously injured in the face during this attack. 

"Present with them on the bus, the players and staff were also deeply affected by the violence of this attack, which Olympique Lyonnais strongly condemns.”

Lyon president John Textor also highlighted the severity of the situation.

"He [Grosso] can't hold a conversation, he had shards of glass in his face," Textor told Prime Video.

A photograph taken at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France on October 29, 2023, shows an information board announcing supporters that the Ligue 1 encounter between Marseille and Lyon was postponed after the Lyon's travelling team bus, with one window completely broken and another damaged, was attacked with stones as it entered the Stade Velodrome ahead of the French L1 football match between Olympique Marseille (OM) and Olympique Lyonnais (OL). Lyon head coach Fabio Grosso and his assistant were injured during the attack. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images

The game was abandoned following the attacks (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm very angry. Our players, our coach prepared for tonight and the fans wanted to see the game played. Once the window was broken, other projectiles hit him, just above the eye. There were beer bottles, which hit him on the forehead."

Marseille also condemned the attack, with the club willing to comply with any decision made on the fixture's future. 

“The club wishes a speedy recovery to Lyon coach Fabio Grosso and strongly condemns this violent behaviour which has no place in the world of football and in society,” Marseille stated

“Due to a handful of mindless people, the game planned for this evening was spoiled and deprived 65,000 supporters of attending a football match.”

