World Cup winner Zaccardo looking for new club... on LinkedIn

World Cup winner and former AC Milan defender Cristian Zaccardo is determined to find a club and he is using LinkedIn to do so.

Zaccardo was part of the Italy team who lifted the World Cup trophy aloft in 2006 but the 35-year-old is currently without a team.

The Italian veteran played for Vicenza last season but he was unable to prevent relegation from Serie B.

And Zaccardo has now turned to LinkedIn – a professional networking service that allows job seekers to post their CVs online – as he looks to prolong his career.

"I cancelled the contract that tied me to the Vicenza until June 2018 ... I'm currently a free soccer player," Zaccardo wrote in English and Italian on the social media site.

"I'm still good physically I could play two more years at high levels ... who will take me to make a deal ... Serious professional soccer player and strong!!!"

Zaccardo earned 17 international caps for Italy, three of those coming at the 2006 World Cup.

During his career, Zaccardo has also played for Bologna, Palermo, Wolfsburg – where he won the Bundesliga in 2008-09 – Parma and Carpi.