'Worried' Rakitic wants Barca renewal

Ivan Rakitic is "worried" about his reduction in game time but the midfielder is ready to sign a new deal with Barcelona.

Rakitic has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou and continues to be linked with a move away from defending LaLiga champions.

The 28-year-old Croatia international - under contract until 2019 - did start in Thursday's 1-0 win at Real Sociedad in the first leg of their quarter-final Copa del Rey fixture and he provided an update on his future plans post-match.

"I hope that I can continue here for many years. I want to renew my contract with Barcelona," Rakitic said.

"I am worried because I always want to play but I have absolute confidence in the coach. I need to work but I'm confident."

Rakitic has made 13 LaLiga appearances for Barca this season, 10 of those as a starter with two goals scored.

The former Sevilla midfielder has played 24 matches in all competitions.