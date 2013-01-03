Wright-Phillips plans more aid to QPR fight

Wright-Phillips scored his first league goal in almost 1,000 days when he slotted a long shot past his former club late on in QPR's 1-0 win, a result that pulled the West Londoners to within five points of safety at the bottom of the Premier League.

"I learnt playing football there are lots of ups and downs. It plays on your mind when you don't score but hopefully that thought at the back of my mind is gone now," the diminutive forward told reporters.

Harry Redknapp's QPR will need more moments of inspiration like the one Wright-Phillips provided in the 78th minute to secure only their second league win of the season if they are to climb to safety.

"We needed three points today and having frustrated them, we deserved it," said Wright-Phillips, who makes regular humanitarian trips to Guatemala, a country torn apart by a 36-year civil war.

"The results have not gone our way but the players have defended like that all season. We have never doubted our ability and if we dig deep, we will get the great escape."

Redknapp said a simple change in selection policy had worked wonders as QPR punched way above their weight against the in-form European champions to secure the unlikely win.

ENGLISH SPEAKERS

QPR were beaten 3-0 at home by Liverpool in their previous top flight outing on December 30, prompting Redknapp to ring the changes, including a recall for hard-tackling English defensive midfielder Shaun Derry.

"Today we all knew where we were. Against Liverpool, we got picked off too easily and had lads there who did not speak English," Redknapp said.

"The defeat against Liverpool was a terrible day for us. Today Shaun Derry did a terrific job."

Redknapp rated Wednesday's victory, QPR's first away win since November 2011, as one of his finest.

"Everybody probably thought I was mad when I said we could stay up after the Liverpool game but I genuinely believe we can turn it around," he said.

QPR's next league game on January 14 is at home to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur after they host fellow Premier League side West Bromwich Albion in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.