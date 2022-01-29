Wycombe match stopped, with Adebayo Akinfenwa subject to vile chant from MK Dons fans

Wycombe Wanderers star Adebayo Akinfenwa was the subject of chants so horrible from MK Dons fans, that the game was temporarily stopped and perpetrators asked to stop.

The 39-year-old forward was warming up for the Chairboys when the songs began in the first half. Akinfenwa went over to confront the fans before an incensed Gareth Ainsworth spoke to the referee.

A message went out on the tannoy to please refrain from chanting at Akinfenwa, while reports later surfaced that at least one Dons fan was ejected for the abuse.

“We ask that the #MKDons fans please refrain from singing that chant,” the club’s official account tweeted during the match. “Let’s get behind the boys.”

It's thought that the songs directed to Akinfenwa were not racial in subject matter. The events tarnished an otherwise fine 1-0 away win for MK Dons, too, who may now face punishment for the chants.

All in all, it was a dreadful day of football in terms of unsavoury incidents in matches.

In the League One game between Crewe and Rotherham, assistant referee Paul Stonier was struck on the head by a missile thrown from Rotherham fans, while in the Scottish Premiership Ross County forward Regan Charles-Cook was subjected to racist abuse during his side's 3-3 thriller with Rangers.

"We can only offer our apologies to Adebayo," said MK Dons manager Liam Manning after the game against Wycombe. "That kind of thing doesn’t represent me, the players or the staff."

Jeff Stelling on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday, meanwhile, had choice words for abuse-givers at games.

"If you can’t tolerate your side losing, you’re not a football fan," the presenter raged. "Don’t go to games. You’re idiots. We can’t afford to go back to the old days, can we?"

Akinfenwa stayed after the game to sign autographs, with manager Ainsworth labelling him "an incredible human being".