Sky Sports' Gary Neville sack decision revealed, following 'angry white man' comments

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville will not face any disciplinary action after comments he made following the recent Manchester synagogue attack.

The former Manchester United defender posted a three-minute video on his social media account last week, insisting that hatred and division in the United Kingdom is being fuelled by 'angry white men'.

Neville has been heavily criticised for doing so by members of the public and MPs, with some suggesting he should be sacked by Sky for doing so.

According to the Daily Mail, Neville's statements are not expected to prompt disciplinary measures for violating Sky Sports' social media policies.

The broadcaster's guidelines state: "Talent and contributors should be aware that social media communities are public forums and should not undertake activity that brings either their programme or Sky into disrepute."

Following his remarks posted online, Neville resumed regular duties on Sky Sports, which included coverage of Chelsea's dramatic win over Liverpool and Manchester City's victory against Brentford.

The former Manchester United captain claimed that political polarisation was being fuelled by "angry middle-aged white men", and criticised the display of Union Jack flags.

Flags and banners have since been erected at Old Trafford and at Hotel Football, which Neville owns.

Protests were also seen at Salford City's EFL Trophy game with Stockport County, with sections of supporters unhappy with his comments.

"Seeing the news last night and the news this morning dominated by the horrific attacks within the Jewish community just a mile from here," said Neville in the video.

"When I was driving to Salford City last night, going down Littleton Road, seeing probably 50 or 60 Union Jack flags. And on the way back I went down the parallel road, Bury New Road, which has got the Jewish community right at its heart, and they're out on the streets, defiant, not hiding or in fear.

"And I just kept thinking as I was driving home last night that we're all being turned on each other and the division that's being created is absolutely disgusting. Mainly created by angry middle-aged white men who know exactly what they're doing.

"Funnily enough on one of my development sites last week there was a Union Jack flag put up and I took it down instantly."

Neville added: "The Union Jack flag used in a negative fashion is not right and I'm a proud supporter of England, of Great Britain, of our country and will champion it anywhere in the world as one of the greatest places to live."